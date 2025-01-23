Teens, 13 and 17, accused of stealing car with toddler inside at Connecticut gas station

STRATFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- Two teenagers, ages 13 and 17, are facing multiple charges after police say they stole a car with a 3-year-old toddler inside.

It happened on Wednesday just before 3 p.m. at a Citgo gas station at Barnum and Boston avenues. The toddler's father went inside to buy his daughter some water.

"It's a big thing at gas stations, especially because people always think it's a quick stop, and that quick stop can cost you," said station manager Zahid Afzaal.

Shortly after the child's father called 911 to report his car was stolen with his daughter still in her car seat, officers were notified that she had been dropped off at a fire station about a mile and a half away in Bridgeport.

"The girl's crying, I open the door and he says, 'hey I found this girl outside the gas station,' so I immediately got down on my knees to console the girl," said Austin Boyle with the Bridgeport Fire Department.

"I'm like are you OK and she said, 'the strangers took me,' and I said 'yeah but you're safe now, dad's on his way, so when daddy gets here everything will be OK,' and she said 'yeah but daddy doesn't have a car anymore because the strangers took his car,'" said Bridgeport Fire Department Capt. Montique Moore.

While firefighters tended to the girl, the teens then drove off in the stolen 2022 Hyundai.

Officers from several agencies spotted the stolen vehicle on Route 8, prompting a chase that resulted in the suspects crashing as they exited from Exit 25.

Once the vehicle came to a stop, the 17-year-old driver and his 13-year-old passenger were caught and arrested.

The toddler was reunited with her parents and is said to be in good health.

"He was very distraught and very upset, very apologetic, took his daughter right out of my arms and they both began to cry and he held onto her and kept apologizing that 'daddy's so sorry, it happened so fast,'" Moore said.

The 17-year-old is charged with kidnapping, risk of injury to a child, engaging in a police pursuit, driving without a license, reckless driving, larceny of a motor vehicle and reckless endangerment.

The 13-year-old is charged with kidnapping, risk of injury to a child and larceny of a motor vehicle.

"We have had dealings with them previously, and we confirm that both are on juvenile probation for similar charges," said Lt. Joseph Maida with the Stratford Police Department.

