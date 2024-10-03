Daniel Penny due in court for pretrial hearing in Jordan Neely's chokehold death

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Daniel Penny, the Marine veteran charged with putting Jordan Neely in a fatal chokehold on the subway last year returns to court Thursday for a pre-trial hearing.

The purpose of the hearing is to sort out what evidence will be presented at trial.

Penny is charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide in the murder of Jordan Neely on board an F train in May of last year.

Penny put Neely in a fatal chokehold, which was captured on cell phone video by two tourists.

Penny's lawyers say he acted in self-defense after Neely, who suffered from mental health issues, started displaying what some described as aggressive behavior.

During the pre-trial hearing, we're expected to hear evidence from both sides.

Penny's lawyers say Neely had a psychiatric history of mental illness, didn't take his medicine, and was known to scare passengers.

The prosecution will argue Neely needed help, the system failed him, and the Marine veteran used excessive force.

The pre-trial hearing is set for 10 a.m.

The trial is scheduled to begin October 8.

If convicted, Penny faces up to 20 years in prison.

ALSO READ: NYPD to maintain visible presence amid Iranian missile attack on Israel

Raegan Medgie has the latest on the counterterrorsim unit of the NYPD protecting religious institutions as tensions escalate in the Middle East.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.