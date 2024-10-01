NYPD to maintain visible presence amid Iranian missile attack on Israel

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York City Police Department will maintain a visible presence in the Jewish community on Tuesday after Iran fired dozens of missiles into Israel.

The missile launch is the latest in a series of escalating attacks in a yearslong conflict between Israel and Iran and its Arab allies that threatens to push the Middle East closer toward a regionwide war.

In response, officers will be in front of religious institutions like synagogues across the city as tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East.

There are no specific or credible threats to New York City and it is merely out of an abundance of caution, officials said.

Mayor Eric Adams vowed "to protect New Yorkers of all faiths here at home."

Gov. Kathy Hochul said despite not reported threats, she has directed New York State Police to increase patrols at at-risk locations across the state and will stay vigilant.

"We will ensure all can feel safe to gather and worship in their communities," Hochul said.

Adams said he was already planning a security briefing on Wednesday tied to the High Holy days and the upcoming anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack.

