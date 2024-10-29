Family of teen killed in 2020 crash in Paterson outraged by lack of repairs to highway years later

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, New Jersey (WABC) -- The family of a teen who died in a crash on I-80 in New Jersey several years ago is outraged by the lack of repairs by the state's Department of Transportation.

Diego Guzman was killed back in 2020 while in the backseat of a friends car while the group was driving home in Paterson. The spot where he was killed, lacked highway maintenance at the time.

The Guzman's family attorney, James Lynch, successfully argued that the dangers of the road led to the crash.

"There is a dirt berm that formed along the guard rail creating a ramp," said Lynch, who showed a video of the area. "This shows what happened in the accident initially."



Experts hired by the Lynch Law Firm say the shoulder of the road is supposed to be free and clear of any accumulation of soil or brush, but the berm is still there, according to the Guzman family.

"It's a simple piece of dirt that could have changed someone's life," said Gueris Guznman, Diego's brother. "Right now, I could go out there and just shovel it myself."

Safety advocates also say the site remains an ongoing threat to drivers and pedestrians.

The DOT, which is responsible for maintaining the highway, did not respond when asked if repair work is scheduled.

The Guzman family settled their lawsuit with the DOT six months ago.

