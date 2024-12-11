Cult classic movie 'Death Becomes Her' revived with Broadway musical adaptation

Entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo has the details on the new Broadway musical 'Death Becomes Her.'

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The movie "Death Becomes Her" starring Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn, and Bruce Willis is getting a dazzling rebirth on Broadway.

If you love the film, the all-star cast told entertainment reporter Joelle Garguilo you will also love the musical adaptation.

The 1992 cult classic has been resurrected in the form of a big Broadway musical comedy.

Based on the movie "Death Becomes Her," is a tale of two lifelong frienemies, a fading actress and the writer whose fiance she stole. Add a mysterious potion promising eternal youth and a cast including Broadway veterans Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, and Grammy winner Michelle Williams, and you've got an adaptation that's to die for.

"It's a bullet of a show, it goes fast, fast, fast," Sieber said.

This is a poignant moment for Michelle Williams, one she hopes will inspire others.

"In 2018 I was in a Broadway show, and I had to step out of the show because of my mental health. I made up in my mind that I'd rather get help and if that means I won't be able to do Broadway again, OK. So to get this opportunity 6 years later to kind of encourage people out there that one part of your life or story should not and does not have to dictate what the rest of your life is going to be," Williams said.

"I get to work with some of the funniest people on Broadway," Sieber said.

"It is vocal for days, it is comedy for nights," Hilty said.

While the characters of this show might call the rebirth bigger bolder and an all-around crowd pleaser.

"Death Becomes Her is for everybody. If you are a Broadway beginner or a Broadway connoisseur, come see "Death Becomes Her," Williams said.

