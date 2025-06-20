Debris cleanup continues after thunderstorms topple trees, power lines in NYC, NJ

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As we brace for possibly dangerous heat this weekend, many people were waking up to damage left behind by Thursday's powerful storms.

Those storms knocked down trees and wires, and left thousands of people with no power.

The storm left a trail of damage across the borough including in Ridgewood.

One tree crushed a car, broke power lines, and blocked road access.

Eyewitness News saw similar scenes in Fresh Meadows after heavy downpours tour through the area.

One Maspeth man said he lost his vehicle as a result of the storm.

"She tells me that my car's done. And I told her, 'What do you mean?' She said, 'Come outside,' and that's what I see. Just the tree on top of the van," he said.

"The lights started flickering a bit like a horror film. All of the sudden one of the tree branches fell and then the whole tree came out of the roots and crushed the truck right opposite our window," a resident said.

The heavy rain and strong wind caused thousands of people throughout New Jersey to lose power.

It also knocked down trees in multiple towns including Cranford.

Extreme heat is expected next week.

Both New York Governor Kathy Hochul and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman are holding separate briefings to discuss preparations.

