Deer Park man drowns while trying to rescue woman, boy from ocean in Bermuda

DEER PARK, New York (WABC) -- A man from Deer Park drowned while trying to rescue a mom and her 10-year-old son while on vacation in Bermuda.

Jamie Lambros, 48, died on October 7th while attempting to help the pair in the ocean at Horseshoe Bay Beach.

The mother and 10-year-old son survived, but Lambros did not.

Lambros had been on a family vacation, 11 of his family members were on a cruise together.

Lambros' family released a statement about his death and the life he lived on a GoFundMe page that read in part,

"Jamie was so much more than a son, brother, uncle, cousin, godfather, and friend - he was the life of every party, someone whose laughter filled any room, and whose heart was as big as his spirit. His loss leaves an unimaginable void in all our lives."

"He was my hero when I was a kid and he was my hero now," Lambros' brother, Joey Pappas said.

His family is hoping tourists understand this spot is well advertised on cruise lines but not with the risks.

"There's no rescue skiis, there's no emergency teams that's gonna get there in time," Phyllis Gasparri, Lambros' mother said.

"We want change, we want tourists to be safe, we never want anyone else to feel this pain ever," Pappas said.

Eyewitness News reached out to Bermuda Police who claim there were signs regarding the rough waters due to Hurricane season, meanwhile a family returned from what should have been a dream vacation with nothing but grief and regret.

"Me and him never split up, and the one time we split up, this happens," said Pappas.

A wake for Lambros on Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. and 7 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Branch Funeral Home in Commack.

