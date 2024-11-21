Defense's forensic pathologist disputes Medical Examiner's chokehold death claim in Penny trial

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Testimony resumed Thursday in the subway chokehold death trial of Daniel Penny.
A forensic pathologist was called to testify by Penny's attorneys.
Dr. Satish Chundru is an expert based in Texas who says there's no way Jordan Neely died from a chokehold.
Dr. Chundru testified in a chokehold death there a two phases, the first phase is unconsciousness, and the second phase is death.
After reviewing the cell phone video, Chundru says because Neely was not rendered unconscious first, a chokehold has to be ruled out as a cause of death.
Instead, Penny's attorney suggests because Neely was in a psychotic state and high on K2, it triggering a sickling crisis that led to a lack of oxygen causing his death.
The prosecution rested Monday morning and the defense began presenting its case Monday afternoon.
They've called Penny's mother, sister, fellow Marines as character witnesses, a forensic psychiatrist to testify about Neely's psychiatric history, and Thursday morning the forensic pathologist.
The prosecution will have an opportunity to challenge Dr. Chundru's opinion during a cross examination Thursday afternoon.
Penny faces up to 15 years in prison if he is convicted.
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.