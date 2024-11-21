Defense's forensic pathologist disputes Medical Examiner's chokehold death claim in Penny trial

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Testimony resumed Thursday in the subway chokehold death trial of Daniel Penny.

A forensic pathologist was called to testify by Penny's attorneys.

Dr. Satish Chundru is an expert based in Texas who says there's no way Jordan Neely died from a chokehold.

Dr. Chundru testified in a chokehold death there a two phases, the first phase is unconsciousness, and the second phase is death.

After reviewing the cell phone video, Chundru says because Neely was not rendered unconscious first, a chokehold has to be ruled out as a cause of death.

Instead, Penny's attorney suggests because Neely was in a psychotic state and high on K2, it triggering a sickling crisis that led to a lack of oxygen causing his death.

The prosecution rested Monday morning and the defense began presenting its case Monday afternoon.

They've called Penny's mother, sister, fellow Marines as character witnesses, a forensic psychiatrist to testify about Neely's psychiatric history, and Thursday morning the forensic pathologist.

The prosecution will have an opportunity to challenge Dr. Chundru's opinion during a cross examination Thursday afternoon.

Penny faces up to 15 years in prison if he is convicted.

