Delphi murders trial: Jury prepares for another day of gruesome evidence, testimony

Richard Allen is accused of killing teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German near a hiking trail back in 2017.

Emotional testimony in Delphi murders trial on day 3 Richard Allen is accused of killing teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German near a hiking trail back in 2017.

Emotional testimony in Delphi murders trial on day 3 Richard Allen is accused of killing teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German near a hiking trail back in 2017.

Emotional testimony in Delphi murders trial on day 3 Richard Allen is accused of killing teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German near a hiking trail back in 2017.

DELPHI, Ind. -- Day four of testimony in the Delphi double murder trial is set to continue on Tuesday.

Richard Allen is accused of killing teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German near a hiking trail back in 2017.

On Monday, juror had to face horrific images of the crime scene.

"One was nude, the other was clothed. Both had large lacerations on their throat. They both had a substantial amount of blood on their person and underneath," Carroll County Deputy Darren Giancola said.

READ ALSO | Jury gasps after seeing graphic crime scene photos of girl's bodies in court in Delphi murder trial

After hearing testimony from two witnesses, who were called by the prosecution, it was time for the defense to interview them.

Defense Attorney Brad Rozzi began a tense cross-examination with Indiana State Police Crime Scene Investigator Jason Page.

Page works for Indiana State Police in the Crime Scene Investigation unit. He was responsible for photographing the crime scene and the girls' bodies.

Rozzi pressed Page about the unspent bullet found near the bodies of Libby German and Abby Williams, which is one of the main pieces of evidence that investigators say tie Allen to the crime.

The defense asked Page why the bullet wasn't photographed more on the ground and why there was a lack of photographs of the bullet while it was being removed.

"Wouldn't it be helpful to know that the same cartridge plucked out of the ground was the same to be used in this courtroom?" Rozzi said.

Page responded, "Yes". He then went on to say, "How this affects this case is not my interest. Anything we see that could be evidence we take a picture of it in place."

Page testified his main responsibility was to photograph the crime scene and not move bodies or decide what DNA should be tested.

There were also questions about limbs found on and around the girls. Rozzi questioned Page if the sticks could have been placed there by someone.

The investigator said "it was reasonable to believe it was placed there by a human act."

The third witness called to the stand Monday was former ISP Crime Scene Technician Duane Datzman.

He got to the crime scene at 1:11 pm on February 14th, 2017 and took photos from a helicopter.

Prosecuting Attorney Jim Luttrell showed photos Datzman took.

The photos included aerial views showing the victims in the woods, the girls' bodies, a close-up shot of Abby's neck injury and blood on the ground underneath Libby's foot and leg.

"I kept seeing a glitter in the leaves. Underneath the leaves, we found a .40 caliber cartridge," Datzman said.

Abby's mom looked away during the testimony and Libby's mom kept her head down and was crying.

Datzman said the three crime scene investigators discussed the sticks found between and near the girls' bodies, saying they never got DNA off of the sticks because they determined they had no evidentiary value.

He returned February 15th, 2017, to recover the sticks and took them to the Lafayette Post. They also used metal detectors on a larger area to see if they could locate any other evidence.

The girls' bodies had already been removed by that point.

When the defense team asked Datzman why the girls' body temperature wasn't taken at the crime scene, he advised against inserting a thermometer into girls' bodies who may have been sexually assaulted.

The last witness to take the stand was Brian Olehy, who served as a crime scene investigator with Indiana State Police.

Olehy described the heavily wooded area where the girls were found as a "typical Indiana forest and riverside" and "prime deer country." However, no trail cameras were found.

Jurors had to listen to another witness describe the bloody crime scene. Olehy said he saw some of the girls' inside-out clothes in the creek and "pools of blood".

Sticks were partially laid over the girls' bodies including a larger branch on Libby's arm.

He then told jurors he and another deputy lifted Libby's body off the ground to place it in a body bag. He said as she was lifted, leaves and dirt stuck to her back and there was a large pool of blood between the bodies.

Olehy again confirmed that both girls' necks were cut, with Libby's wound as a result of being "viciously slashed."

Libby's phone was also found underneath Abby inside a Harry Potter-themed phone case.

The defense team will cross-examine Olehy once hearings resume on Tuesday morning.

The defense also filed a motion involving the "Down the Hill" video.

"The last thing the girls saw was Richard Allen's face," Carroll County prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said on the first day of the trial.

And they heard his "chilling words: 'Girls, down the hill,' " McLeland said. "Out of fear the girls complied."

The defense said the prosecution plans to introduce video and audio enhancements of the original video.

They want to prohibit testimony of the enhanced audio. They say allowing a witness to speculate as to the words and sounds on the videos would be confusing and misleading to the jury.

The motion also said the videos were not used to identify Allen as the suspect, so they are irrelevant. The judge will rule on the motion later.

ABC News contributed to this report.