Delta Airlines resumes flights to Tel-Aviv after pause amid ongoing Middle East unrest

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- Delta Airlines is resuming daily nonstop service to Tel Aviv (TLV) from New York-JFK starting Tuesday, May 20.

The route will operate on an Airbus A330-900neo and marks the return of service following a temporary suspension in early May.

"The decision to resume the route on May 20, which was temporarily suspended in response to the ongoing conflict in the region, follows an extensive security risk assessment by the airline," Delta said in a statement.

Seats on Delta's global partner airlines also remain bookable when available.

The airline said it is continuously monitoring the evolving security environment and assessing operations based on security guidance and intelligence reports.

Meanwhile, travelers who booked flights to the region between May 4, 2025 and May 25, 2025 are eligible for travel waivers.

Fliers must rebook and begin their travel on or before June 15.

