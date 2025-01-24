Demonstrators rally to save beloved Williamsburg, Brooklyn day care in danger of closing

Today demonstrators call on New York City to reverse its decision to shut down the day care, Nuestros Ninos, in Brooklyn.

Today demonstrators call on New York City to reverse its decision to shut down the day care, Nuestros Ninos, in Brooklyn.

Today demonstrators call on New York City to reverse its decision to shut down the day care, Nuestros Ninos, in Brooklyn.

Today demonstrators call on New York City to reverse its decision to shut down the day care, Nuestros Ninos, in Brooklyn.

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Demonstrators called on the city to reverse its decision to shut down a beloved day care in Brooklyn that's been in the community for decades.

"We are not leaving," was the rallying cry for advocates in Brooklyn on Friday, protesting the city's decision to close Nuestros Ninos, a day care that's been operating for more than 50 years.

"I went to the center. So, this is the center that I graduated from, and this is deeply personal to me," said Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso.

It's also personal for the dozens who stood in the cold Friday, fueled by red-hot anger.

Nuestros Ninos is one of four sites the Department of Education has said will not get a new lease because of low enrollment.

Many are frustrated with an administration they see as uninformed and indifferent.

"We weren't worth that phone call because in the eyes of everybody, what do we see? That we are worthless or that we're nothing and that is unacceptable," said Nuestros Ninos Executive Director Ingrid Matias Chungata.

The city promises to find space for students nearby, but protesters say they're missing the point.

Nuestros Ninos is about childcare and community.

"It's not just a center where parents come and drop off kids. It's where people exchange information, where people learn about apartments that are in the neighborhood, where people learn about programs," said City Councilmember Jennifer Gutierrez.

It's about options for working parents.

"My son is getting a quality education here at an affordable price," said parent Elizabeth Garcia. "I would not be able to pay for childcare if it wasn't for this place."

Mayor Eric Adams has said he's willing to look at the numbers again, but the clock is ticking.

Unless the Department of Education reverses its decision, June 30 will be the center's last day.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.