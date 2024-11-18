Denzel Washington graces the screen again in epic sequel 'Gladiator II'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The gory and glory of "Gladiator" returns to theaters this week with an epic sequel starring Denzel Washington.

The New York native is widely regarded as one of the best actors of our time, and he has the hardware to prove it: two Oscars, three Golden Globes and a Tony award.

In Rome's ancient corridors of power, Washington does what we've come to expect from him in "Gladiator II." He commands the screen, this time as the Machiavellian Macrinus, a brutally ambitious businessman with a stable of gladiators.

"He lies," says Denzel about his antagonistic character. "He's got a lot of Iago in him."

But long before "Gladiator II," the Oscar wins, before "Malcolm X," before "Training Day," Washington was a kid from Mount Vernon, with a dream that once fit on a much smaller stage.

"The dream for me was to work on Broadway and make $650 a week," he said. "That was the dream. I didn't think about movies, because there was nobody in the movies that looked like me. Sidney (Poitier) was toward the end of his career, and there was no one to want to be like."

From a young man who saw no path to the movies to an actor whose name is now synonymous with them, his performance in "Gladiator II" demands Oscar attention.

"You know, I just lead a blessed life," Washington said. "I've been fortunate to travel the world and work with the best and and Ridley has done it again."

