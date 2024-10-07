Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks resigns, latest in Adams' administration to leave

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks III has resigned from his position. He leaves after several in the Adams' administration did the same following a federal probe.

Banks III rose to NYPD chief of department before leaving in 2014. He was brought back by the mayor to serve as his deputy mayor.

FILE - Chief of Department Philip Banks at a news conference, on Oct. 12, 2013, at police headquarters. Mayor Eric Adams named Banks as his deputy mayor for public safety. AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

"We spoke yesterday and we spoke again this morning and he stated he wants to move on to other things in his life," Adams told NY1. "I wish my good friend well."

Phil Banks' brother, Schools Chancellor David Banks announced his resignation last week, and his David Banks' wife Sheena Wright is expected to follow suit.

Although over the weekend Mayor Eric Adams said, "She's with us. All of these rumors. When we make an announcement, we make an announcement. I don't know where all these rumors came from. But when we make our announcement, we make them. She's been an amazing First Deputy Mayor and we look forward to her to continue to do the great job that she does."

Phil Banks had his phones seized last month as part of a federal investigation into city contracts how the police department enforced nightlife regulations. David Banks and Sheena Wright had their phones seized as well.

Phil Banks, at one point the highest ranking uniformed officer in the NYPD, resigned from the department in 2014 amid a different corruption scandal during the prior administration. Federal prosecutors at the time named Banks an unindicted coconspirator.

Adams has pleaded not guilty to a five-count indictment charging him with bribery and fraud. He is resisting calls for his resignation

A Marist poll apparently shows that most city residents feel Adams should resign.

The poll found 69% of NYC residents believe the mayor should resign, including 71% of the Democrats. And 80% think he shouldn't run again for office while 30% say he should serve out the rest of his term.

If the mayor does not resign, 63% said Gov. Kathy Hochul should begin the process of removing Adams from his position while 36% do not think Hochul should take these measures.

The Marist New York City Poll is the first conducted since the mayor was indicted.

"Not only do New York City residents think he has done something illegal, but they think he should resign or have Governor Hochul start the process of removing him from office," the poll concludes.

Adams said the poll numbers are a reflection of people only hearing "one side of the story and now it is going to be an opportunity to see both sides of the story."

"Listen, we have not fully be able to tell our side of the conversation," the mayor said before entering a Brooklyn church on Friday morning. "Once they see both sides of the issue, you are going to hear what I've stated over and over again, that I did nothing wrong."

Despite the poll results, Adams is continuing to try to convince New Yorkers that he is still capable of running the city despite the ongoing criminal trial and several high-profile members of his inner circle resigning.

