Dionne Warwick spills on 'finally' getting inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Jennifer Hudson praises Dionne Warwick and reveals which song of the iconic singer she performed for her 'American Idol' audition.

CLEVELAND, OH -- Dionne Warwick is ready to receive her flowers at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony after being in the music industry for 62 years.

While chatting with On The Red Carpet, Warwick opens up about the honor of joining the 2024 class of musicians: "I think it's wonderful that my art has been recognized finally. And uh, they think I'm worthy of it."

After being in the industry for decades, the singer laughingly declares, "it's about time. Is it not?"

One colleague who agrees with Warwick is none other than Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony duet partner, Jennifer Hudson.

Hudson sang a duet of "I'll Never Love This Way Again" with Warwick at the induction ceremony telling On The Red Carpet, "it's nerves and pure joy to be able to stand next to someone like that and an atmosphere like this. It's a dream as well for someone like me."

In fact, the "American Idol" alum reveals her original audition song for the hit competition series was Warwick's tune, "This Empty Place," sharing "she's been a part of my musical life my whole life."

Hudson praises the iconic singer, proving that's what friends are for, saying "she is such an original. She set the tone. She raised the bar, you know. Without her, artists like myself wouldn't be here today. Yup, she has a very distinctive sound."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is streaming on Disney+. Also, a primetime special is premiering on ABC on January 1, 2025.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC News Station.

