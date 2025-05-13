Disney Upfront presentation promises to reveal what's new and exciting for TV, movies and more

MANHATTAN, New York -- Disney is announcing what audiences can expect in the company's future at the 2025 Disney Upfront presentation.

Whether its the iconic movies that defined our childhoods, the shows we can't stop talking about today, or the live events you just can't miss -- Disney continues to be the place where magic happens.

As for what's next? That will be revealed during the Disney Upfront presentation.

Rita Ferro is Disney's president of global advertising.

"Upfronts is a time of the year where all of the media companies in the industry bring out what are the shows that you should be excited about that are coming in the fall, what are the big events that you're gonna be watching on streaming, on sports, on ABC, throughout our cable networks, on our stations, and all the markets," Ferro said.

Ferro will be at the presentation's helm, but over the course of the Upfront, she will be joined by some big names, including CEO Bob Iger, Ryan Seacrest, Peyton and Eli Manning, Sarah Paulson and more.

"We're gonna be making a lot of news," Ferro said. "We're excited to talk about some new shows that are coming to Disney."

She also teased "a very big performance around 'Alien,'" as well as updates on everything from movies to sports, news to franchises.

"When you think of shows like 'The Bear,' like 'Only Murders in the Building,' those are incredible shows," Ferro said. "But by the way, things that we've had on forever when we think of 'Grey's Anatomy' more shows of 'The Bachelor,' more shows of 'Dancing With the Stars.'"

And it's not just TV, there are plenty of new movies too and all of it is right at your fingertips.

"It's Disney. It's Marvel. It's Star Wars. It's ESPN. It's the best storytelling," she said. "It's gonna be incomparable to anything else you see this week."