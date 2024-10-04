Disneyland brings back $50 tickets for kids

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Heads up for parents of young children: If you're making plans for the new year, you may want to include a trip to Disneyland!

Disneyland Resort announced a special ticket offer for families on Thursday. For a limited time, tickets for children ages 3 through 9 can be purchased for $50.

Nineteen children battling critical illnesses experienced an unforgettable Star Wars-themed adventure at Disneyland Resort

The special one-day, one-park tickets will be available starting Oct. 22, and is only for reservations from Jan. 7, 2025 through March 20, 2025. There will also be options to upgrade the tickets, including making it a "Park Hopper."

For more information, visit the Disney Parks blog.

Also happening in the new year, construction will begin on the Avengers Campus, which will double in size and add two new rides. The news came among other major announcements unveiled at D23 earlier this year.

Disney is the parent company of this station.

WATCH: On The Red Carpet at D23