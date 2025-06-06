Disneyland reveals much-anticipated details about new Avatar destination and Coco ride

New renderings show where the much-anticipated new Avatar destination and Coco-themed ride will be built, in addition to which attraction will close to make room for the expansion.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disneyland Resort answered many questions about future expansion plans on Thursday night -- including details on new rides and a new parking structure.

New renderings show where the much-anticipated new Avatar destination and Coco-themed ride will be built.

The Avatar destination will transform part of the Hollywood Backlot area in Disney California Adventure. In order to make room, Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! will close in early 2026.

The new Coco ride will be built near Paradise Gardens Park and Pixar Pier in areas that are currently predominantly backstage. Construction is set to begin this fall.

Disneyland also announced a brand new parking structure planned for the east side of the resort. The new area will hold about 6,000 parking spaces as well as shuttle and rideshare areas. The parking structure will also feature a pedestrian bridge over Harbor Boulevard.

Disney is the parent company of this station.