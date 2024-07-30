Disneyland's Haunted Mansion reopens in holiday mode after 6-month refurbishment

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- After being closed for six months of refurbishment, Disneyland's Haunted Mansion reopened in holiday mode on Monday with décor inspired by Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas."

The grounds at the popular New Orleans Square attraction are undergoing changes to include an expanded outdoor queue with enhanced theming, as well as a new retail shop adjacent to the ride's exit.

As work on the outdoor queue continues, guests can gain access to the Haunted Mansion exclusively through a virtual queue. Details on how to join the line for the attraction are available at Disneyland.com.

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort is scheduled to begin Aug. 23, ending on Oct. 31.

