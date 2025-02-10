New York flu cases more than 4 times higher than New Jersey, CDC says

It's likely that you or someone you know has come down with the flu recently.

People are going to the doctor for flu-like illnesses at the highest level in the last 15 years.

According to the CDC, 31 states currently have "high" or "very high" levels of respiratory illnesses.

That includes the entire Tri-state.

There are more than 53,000 flu cases alone in the state of New York.

That is four times the number of flu cases next door in New Jersey.

Flu season is in full swing with a second spike now pushing the number of cases to the highest this country has seen in 15 years.

"It has to do with the immunity gap which occurred right after COVID. A lot of people didn't get vaccines. They felt they were getting over vaccinated which was not the case," said Dr. Randolph DiLorenzo Medical Director at Northwell at Society.

Northwell at Society Medical Director Doctor Randolph DiLorenzo says the flu cases in New York are quickly climbing.

This year's flu cases are more than double the cases from this time last year.

"Scary, my husband gets it, but he's not as healthy as I am," Mary D'Esposito of Hickville said.

The most vulnerable are the elderly and young children.

Ilana Wexler of Wantagh has been keeping a close eye on her nearly 8-week-old son named Hugo.

"I got the shot when I was pregnant with him, didn't get the flu but we our pediatrician said it's the highest number ever," Wexler said.

Medical professionals like Stephan Jean of Valley Stream says not getting the shot is part of the problem,

He knows first-hand as a respiratory therapist at North Shore University Hospital.

"People come in with a lot lung problems, flu, a lot of of sicknesses, some people stay on ventilators for months at a time just from pneumonia and other stuff like that. The flu can cause other issues and stuff like that too," Jean said.

So far there have been three deaths linked to the flu in New York.

Doctors want people who haven't received their flu shot to make it a priority to go get it.

