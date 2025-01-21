Dog found in dumpster after spending hours in bitter cold in Old Bridge, New Jersey

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A dog is recovering at a shelter after it had been left to freeze to death in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

Scottie -- a 2-year-old Bichon Frise -- was found in a dumpster at in the Glenwood apartment complex on Tuesday after it spent 11 hours in the bitter cold, according to police.

Scottie was discovered by a maintenance worker.

"They said that they found him," said Old Bridge Police's Michael Shannon. "He poked his head out of dumpster when the maintenance guy drove by. They took him because nobody else was around."

Old Bridge police say security cameras captured images of a 26-year-old man speaking on the phone with Scottie under his arm walking towards the dumpster. Scottie was dumped among the garbage bags in single-digit temperatures.

"Everyone was cooperating willing to help us," added Old Bridge Police Detective Jessica Nierodzik. "Glenwood Management helped us get everything we needed."

The apartment complex is filled with pet owners who voiced their disgust after such an incident happened.

"I can't even imagine of how someone could think of doing that," said Old Bridge native Daniel Vaysberg. "There's so many resources available. What goes through someone's head to do something like that?"

One woman who's video helped identify the suspect, hopes he is evicted immediately.

Old Bridge Mayor Elenaor Walker told Eyewitness News calls have been pouring for those looking to give Scottie a loving hime.

The man who dumped Scottie is was charged with animal neglect and abandonment.

