Dog 'literally gave birth' in rescuer's arms during removal of over 80 dogs from hoarder house: ACC

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Over 80 dogs were rescued from a Brooklyn home after a 73-year-old woman was found dead on Thursday, according to Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC).

The NYPD says that at the time of the woman's death, the Animal Cruelty Squad was in the process of obtaining an animal abuse warrant after a May 29 wellness check revealed filthy, cluttered conditions inside the home.

As officials investigate the woman's cause of death, the ACC is in the process of rehoming the dogs.

"We had to set traps inside because they were running loose," ACC representative Katy Hansen said of their dog rescue operation. "At one point, our director was pulling a dog out ... and it literally gave birth in her arms."

Community members tell Eyewitness News that two elderly sisters lived in the home, and that they had complained about the horrific conditions before.

"They would go to work and come back home and just, you know, never spoke to anybody," one neighbor said. "The smell was very toxic. When you passed by this house, you'd have to cover your nose."

The city has placed a full vacate order on the property until officials can determine the structural stability of the home.

In the meantime, the ACC is in the process of vaccinating the dogs and placing them with other rescue groups that will help nurse them back to health.

"They all have a chance to be okay, that they didn't have before yesterday," Hansen said.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.