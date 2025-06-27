Over 80 dogs removed from filthy Brooklyn home after woman found dead

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Over 80 dogs were removed from a home in Brooklyn after a woman was found dead on Thursday, according to Animal Care and Control

Police responded to 2780 E 66th Street in Brooklyn for a 911 call of an unresponsive patient.

When police arrived, they found a 73-year-old woman unconscious and unresponsive on the ground floor of the home.

EMS arrived and pronounced the woman dead.

ACC said the ASPCA assisted in removing over 80 dogs from the location.

The cause of the woman's death has not been determined.

Video and photos showed the horrible living conditions inside the home.

