Tight security measures being taken ahead of Donald Trump rally in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Nassau County officials shared new details about the tight security measures being taken for Donald Trump's first rally since the second apparent assassination attempt on the former president.

The event is expected to begin at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say local law enforcement is working with the federal agencies, including the Secret Service, to keep the former president, attendees and residents in the nearby communities safe.

They say that includes a small army of specialized units and first responders.

"Every inch of that property in that perimeter and the perimeter is as large as we need to make it, we will make sure that it is safe and it will be swept, we will have aviation over top during arrival and during the time of the event and we will also have our K-9 dogs out in the wooded areas," Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

Officials say the only entrance into the coliseum will be on Hempstead Turnpike and only people with a ticket will be allowed in the parking lot.

The area around the parking lot has been designated a no-fly zone.

The following items are not allowed to be brought to the rally:

Drones, aerosols, alcohol, appliances, backpacks or rollerbags, no bag larger than 12 x 14 x 5 and it must be clear, balloons, balls, poles, sticks, banners, signs, placards, chairs, coolers, e-cigarettes, firearms, glass, thermal containers, airhorns, whistles and bullhorns.

Doors open at 3 p.m., but parking lots open at 8 a.m.

