Trump VP pick: Former president expected to select his pick for vice president today

Former President Donald Trump told Fox News' Bret Baier on Monday morning that he will announce his pick for vice president on Monday.
The decision will come after months of speculation about who his running mate will be.
There will be a roll call vote on the presidential ticket, which includes the vice president, on Monday at the RNC.
The long list of vice presidential shortlisters include Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, ABC News sources say.
