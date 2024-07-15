WATCH LIVE

Trump VP pick: Former president expected to select his pick for vice president today

Monday, July 15, 2024 3:59PM
Recast by Trump assassination attempt, RNC kicks off Monday
The attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump has thoroughly altered the stakes and tone of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, which kicks off Monday.

Former President Donald Trump told Fox News' Bret Baier on Monday morning that he will announce his pick for vice president on Monday.

The decision will come after months of speculation about who his running mate will be.

There will be a roll call vote on the presidential ticket, which includes the vice president, on Monday at the RNC.

The long list of vice presidential shortlisters include Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, ABC News sources say.

From left, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, Sen, Marco Rubio, R-Fla. and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum. The three men are on Donald Trump's long list of vice presidential shortlisters.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

