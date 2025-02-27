Dozens of dead birds being tested for bird flu on Long Island

EAST PATCHOGUE, New York (WABC) -- Dozens of dead birds are being tested for bird flu on Long Island.

The birds, including ducks and geese, were found on a beach in East Patchogue.

Tim Jones says it all started on Tuesday when he was collecting sea glass here at Patchogue Shores with his wife, baby and toddler.

"I was ahead and I saw a black and white body there, and I thought it was a puffer fish because we have had puffer fish wash up, so when I went to look closer I was like, that is not a fish, that is a duck," Jones said.

The beach and wildlife is an integral part of this community, with 257 homes and plenty of young children and pets.

Jones immediately called the New York Department of Environmental Conservation, also Cornell University's Wildlife Health Lab and the Audubon Society.

From the response, it seems like his was one of many calls.

"Like, I think they were working on it," he said. "Because they did seem pretty adamant, they did have reports up and down this site area."

The DEC has told the public that if you see this you should assume it is bird flu. According to Cornell, 37 counties are affected by it statewide so far.

One of the other major cases, just last month, affected more than 100,000 ducks at the Crescent Duck Farm out in Aquebogue. All of them had to be killed.

As for in Patchogue Shores, Jones also took a video of a duck that was alive, but it seemed unwell as another precaution to residents about what to look for.

"It was swimming in circles, like tight circles, and its head was still twitching," Jones said. "That was actually very sad to see because I don't want to see any animals in pain and there's nothing, they don't know what's going on."

