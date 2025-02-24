Dozens displaced, including children, after fire tears through Paterson, New Jersey homes

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Dozens are displaced after a fire tore through multiple homes in Paterson, New Jersey.

Flames broke out just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Totowa Ave. By the time the five-alarm fire was placed under control, 44 people, including six people were left homeless.

"I feel badly. When I talk about children, I don't like it when they have to miss school. That's going to affect them. Fewer than 100 days left," said Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh.

Onerlis Martinez lived on the second floor of one of the heavily damaged houses and lost all of his possessions.

"Everything, all my clothes, computers -- everything," Martinez said.

Ivette Sanchez says while fleeing the fire, she did not know if all her pets made it.

"I was trying to bring out my mother and my sister was bringing my dogs. My mom's blanket started burning," Sanchez said.

All residents made it out safely and no deaths or injuries were reported.

As the Red Cross scrambles to find temporary shelter, Martinez tells Eyewitness News that his nephew first spotted the fire in the neighbor's backyard.

"He saw some fire coming from backyard. Cardboard burning," Martinez says.

Neighboring towns sent firefighters to help. First responders were able to keep the blaze from destroying the rest of the block.

The Mayor says it is too early to determine if the multi-family homes can be salvaged.

