Ex-wife, 4 others arrested in 'ambush' murder of California doctor

One of two men charged with murder in the shooting death of a Woodland Hills doctor that authorities believe may have been a murder-for-hire plot is set to be arraigned.

The ex-wife of a California doctor and four others have been arrested in connection with his "ambush-style" murder that took place over the summer, according to Los Angeles officials and local ABC station KABC.

Dr. Hamid Mirshojae was shot and killed in the parking lot of his family medicine clinic in August, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Four months after the brutal murder of her husband, 53-year-old Ahang Mirshojae was arrested alongside Shawn Randolph, 46, on Thursday and are facing murder charges, according to the LAPD.

On Tuesday, Ashley Rose Sweeting, 40, and Evan Hardman, 41, were taken into custody and on Wednesday, Sarallah Jawed, 26 was arrested.

Ahang Mirshojae and Randolph were booked for murder; Hardman and Jawed were charged with murder with special circumstances; and Sweeting was charged with accessory to murder, according to officials.

Ahang Mirshojae and Randolph are being held without bail and their cases will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on Monday, according to police.

On Aug. 23, Dr. Hamid Mirshojae was approaching the driver's side of his vehicle when a masked man emerged from around the corner of the clinic and ran toward him, police said. The suspect shot him from a close distance before fleeing, according to police.

Mirshojae was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.