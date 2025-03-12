Dr. Hazel Dukes, civil rights icon, NAACP NY president to be remembered with celebration of life

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Dr. Hazel Dukes has been on the frontlines for civil rights for decades and on Wednesday mourners are expected to pour inside Mother AME Zion Church for her celebration of life service.

Those in attendance are expected to include Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Governor Kathy Hochul.

Dukes led the New York State NAACP for nearly five decades, fought tirelessly for voting rights, economic development, fair housing, and education throughout her career.

She's advised many of New York City's power players in office and helped women ascend to the nation's highest offices. She even took the stage at the 1972 DNC during the Presidential candidacy of Shirley Chisholm.

Dukes' farewell service began at Mother Zion AME Church Tuesday night for a wake, drawing mourners to the church where she worshipped.

This followed tributes that have poured in from across the city state, and the country, highlighting the tireless work of Dukes and efforts shaping the political landscape.

The pastor of the Harlem church reflected on her life and her wishes for Wednesday's send off.

"She wanted her celebration of life to be in a cathedral of Black excellence, filled with Black empowerment, among the people that she's labored to support, and among the people for which she advocated," said Rev. Dr. Malcolm Byrd, Mother AME Zion Church. "This was her kingdom and she ruled it as a queen would, with grace, with dignity, and with love."

The last time Eyewitness News saw Dukes was when she stood next to Mayor Eric Adams after he was indicted.

Even then, she was not shy from the microphone as she raised her voice.

Wednesday's service will get underway at 10:30 a.m. before she is laid to rest.

