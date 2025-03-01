Hazel Dukes, civil rights icon and longtime NAACP New York conference president, dies at 92

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Hazel Dukes, the celebrated civil rights leader who fought for housing equity as the first Black person in the Nassau County district attorney's office in the 1960s and, two decades later, became the second woman to lead the NAACP, has died at 92.

Dukes died at her New York home Saturday morning with her family by her side.

"Mom was a committed civil rights leader in New York City and the nation and worked tirelessly on the frontlines almost to the end," her son, Ronald Dukes, said in a statement. We find comfort in knowing that while she's no longer with us physically but resting in the bosom of Jesus."

Dukes spent more than seven decades championing for racial diversity, equity, inclusion and social change.

At the NAACP, Dukes served as a member of the organization's national board of directors and presided over the New York State Conference for more than 20 years. From 1989 to 1992, Dukes served as the national president of the NAACP, becoming the second woman to hold the position and lead the historic organization.

"I'm saddened to hear of the passing of my true friend, sister and friend for more than 40 years, Hazel Dukes," said Rev. Al Sharpton in a statement. "She was a force of nature for justice and an activist of the highest order. She made a difference, and we will forever be indebted to her."

In a joint statement released by the NAACP, organization officials said Dukes was known to many as "Ma" and that "she led with conviction, always put her community first, and stood up to those who tried to bring us down."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams described "Ma Dukes" as "a true trailblazer who dedicated her life to uplifting our community. As the longtime leader of the NAACP New York State Conference, she fought tirelessly for civil rights, education equity, and economic justice. Her fearless advocacy opened doors for countless New Yorkers - including myself - and helped shape our city and state into what it is today."

Dukes was born in Montgomery, Alabama on March 17, 1932. Her father was a Pullman porter who helped co-organize the first all-Black railroad union, while her family's neighborhood included other civil rights leaders like Rosa Parks.

After a year in college, Dukes and her family moved in 1955 from Alabama to Long Island, New York, where she studied business at Nassau Community College and soon got involved with tenant rights and community organizing.

In 1966, she became the first Black person to be hired by the Nassau County Attorney's Office, where she tackled housing and foster care cases. She also spent time working with the county's Economic Opportunity Commission to coordinate day care, schooling and job training for disadvantaged families.

In light of her death, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said that all flags in the county will be lowered to half-staff starting Monday until Dukes' burial as a "memorial to a great leader."

Nearly three decades after first enrolling in college, Dukes received her bachelor's degree in business administration from Adelphi University and later completed post-graduate work at Queens College of the City University of New York.

Dukes continued to be a Democratic force in both local and national politics, including being appointed by President Lyndon B. Johnson to his early childhood education program known as Head Start.

