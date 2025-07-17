NYPD uncovers 75 gallons of gasoline, 10 gallons of diesel inside van in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The NYPD made a disturbing discovery inside a van that had been involved in an accident on a busy street in Manhattan near 42nd and 10th Avenue.

At first, the driver of the van tried to get rid of his keys and said he couldn't open the vehicle.

First responders noticed a strong smell of gasoline coming from the van and requested FDNY assistance.

Hazmat Units removed 76 20-pound propane cylinders, 15 5-gallon fuel containers for a total of 75 gallons of gasoline, and 10 gallons of diesel.

The driver was arrested and facing several charges, including reckless endangerment and multiple fire code violations.

The Manhattan DA's office is handling the case.

