Driver charged after fatally hitting pedestrian, several parked vehicles in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is facing several charges after he allegedly fatally struck a man in East Harlem.

Angel Melendez, 51, is charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and reckless endangerment.

Melendez was allegedly driving a 2007 Mercedes Benz northbound on 1st Avenue at a high rate of speed, blowing a red light as he changed lanes from right to left.

As he crossed East 105th Street just after 3:40 p.m. Monday, his Mercedes mounted a concrete island at struck a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle.

He then hit a parked 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe, which struck and killed the 51-year-old pedestrian.

The Mercedes continued on to hit a 2017 US Postal Truck and a 2007 Infinity G 350 with a person inside.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 14-year-old boy, who was in the passenger's seat of the Mercedes, was not injured.

Melendez has eight prior arrests include assault, grand larceny, and domestic violence incidents.

His last arrest was in March 2022, where he allegedly threw a 66-year-old co-worker to the floor of an elevator in 240 east 98th Street, punching him several times during a verbal dispute.

Neighbors who knew the victim said he had lived in the area his whole life.

"We did homework, He comes from a long way. There were things, but my baby changed, he tried to do the right thing. He was a nice guy, he'd make you laugh all the time," a neighbor said.

"I was very sick I had cancer, and he used to make me laugh, and he would say come and visit and sit down and watch TV with me," a neighbor said.

The investigation is ongoing.

