Honoring heroes: Refurbished vehicles donated to 3 veterans from New Jersey

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A charity's kind gesture is changing the lives of three heroes who have served this country.

Dynasty Auto Body, Inc. joined GEICO and the National Auto Body Council (NABC) to donate refurbished vehicles to three veterans in need.

One of the recipients was Warren Chambers, a U.S. Air Force veteran who has not owned a car in 20 years. He works nights, never misses a shift, all the while walking to his job.

"I don't have to walk in the snow anymore. It's cold, but I've been at my job for 23 years and I've never missed day and I've never been late," Chambers said.

The owner of Dynasty Auto Body is a Paterson native who lost his father at a young age, and his family didn't have a car until he was 17 years old, so he knows the value of mobility.

"We know what a difference it makes, to really go, and how it's going to change your life -- a car, that's why I do this program," said Dynasty Auto Body owner John Hamdan.

Another recipient, Steven Rypkema, a U.S. Army and Marine veteran, was once homeless, and the car he had broke down on Wednesday. Now he's ready to get back on the road and is giving thanks to all who made this possible.

"When I was told I was awarded the car I literally cried, I cried for joy and now I can keep helping my children," Rypkema said.

Navy veteran Edir Coronado says his wife is battling breast cancer, so this gift will help her make medical appointments and help with the kids while he works long hours.

"Sometimes I'll come home at 11 or 12 p.m. at night from working my first job and second job, and she's at home with no vehicle, so this will help her get around," Coronado said.

Dynasty Auto Body says they've done this about a dozen times, and say that any time there is a veteran in need, they will work hard to try and provide them with a car.

