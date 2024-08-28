5 Tri-State schools dismissed early due to heat, limited air conditioning

NORWALK, Connecticut (WABC) -- Some schools throughout the Tri-State already in session for this school year dismissed early on Wednesday due to the heat.

One of those school districts affected is Norwalk, Connecticut.

Norwalk Public Schools says it released students and staff two hours early at five schools due to limited air conditioning in those buildings.

The schools include:

Naramake Elementary School

Rowayton Elementary School

Tracey Magnet School

West Rocks Middle School

Wolfpit Integrated Arts School

As those buildings have limited air conditioning and with temperatures spiking above 90 degrees, parents were alerted about the schedule change.

The district said, "We encourage all families to have their children dress in light, loose-fitting clothing and to bring a water bottle to school to stay hydrated throughout the day.

Schools in Metuchen, New Jersey were also affected by the heat and planned to dismiss early.

