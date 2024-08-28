New York City delays cell phone ban in schools

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City's plan to restrict cell phone use by students in city schools has been delayed.
Mayor Eric Adams says there will be some level of phone restriction enforced in schools but that officials need time to perfect the plan.
The plan was initially thought to be in place by the start of the school year next week.
Adams says the administration is still ironing out the details but that learning distractions must be removed from classrooms.
"Right now, there are some schools that already have bans. But once you use the conversation or terminology that it is a full ban coming from the chancellor, there's a lot of things that will kick into play, including UFTs, who pays for pouches, what mechanisms are used," he said during a press conference.
Adams noted that the city wants to consider the opinions of parents and make sure they are on board.
