New York City delays cell phone ban in schools

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says the planned restriction of cell phones in NYC schools has been delayed.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says the planned restriction of cell phones in NYC schools has been delayed.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says the planned restriction of cell phones in NYC schools has been delayed.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams says the planned restriction of cell phones in NYC schools has been delayed.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City's plan to restrict cell phone use by students in city schools has been delayed.

Mayor Eric Adams says there will be some level of phone restriction enforced in schools but that officials need time to perfect the plan.

The plan was initially thought to be in place by the start of the school year next week.

Adams says the administration is still ironing out the details but that learning distractions must be removed from classrooms.

"Right now, there are some schools that already have bans. But once you use the conversation or terminology that it is a full ban coming from the chancellor, there's a lot of things that will kick into play, including UFTs, who pays for pouches, what mechanisms are used," he said during a press conference.

Adams noted that the city wants to consider the opinions of parents and make sure they are on board.

Kristin Thorne speaks with the family of a pedestrian fatally struck by an MTA bus in this 7 On Your Side Investigation.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.