5 men slashed inside East Harlem homeless shelter

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, June 1, 2024 3:48AM
Five men stabbed inside homeless shelter in East Harlem
There is no word yet on what prompted the attack.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Five men were slashed inside a homeless shelter in East Harlem.

It happened Friday just after 5:30 p.m. at the shelter on 170 East 123rd Street.

All of the victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A suspect was taken into custody.

There is no word yet on what prompted the attack.

