5 men slashed inside East Harlem homeless shelter

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Five men were slashed inside a homeless shelter in East Harlem.
It happened Friday just after 5:30 p.m. at the shelter on 170 East 123rd Street.
All of the victims were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
A suspect was taken into custody.
There is no word yet on what prompted the attack.
