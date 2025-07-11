3 people shot, 1 young boy injured in East Harlem; police searching for 2 suspects

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Three people were shot, and a young boy was injured from a fall after gunfire erupted in East Harlem during a barbecue.

Police say the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday in front of 216 E. 122nd St.

Three people were shot, including a 25-year-old in the right ankle, a 33-year-old man in the right leg and a 36-year-old man in the right leg.

Police say a 3-year-old boy also suffered minor injuries from a fall.

The 25-year-old, and 33-year-old victims were taken Metropolitan Hospital Center in stable condition.

The 36-year-old man, and 3-year-old boy were taken to Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx in stable condition.

According to witnesses at the scene, there was a barbecue when the gunman and another person came in and fired shots.

One witness told Eyewitness News that the 25-year-old victim was walking with her husband and child when shots rang out.

Police say the gunman, described as a male wearing all black, fled the scene.

It's unclear whether or not the victims were the intended targets.

"I saw somebody after the shooting, somebody running, but I don't even know who it was," a witness said. "I seen him running up the block, so when I went over there, the girl, they had to tie something in her legs because she was bleeding."

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the police.

In East Harlem, shooting incidents are down 33% compared to this time last year, and down 75% in the past two years.

