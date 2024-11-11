East Orange police warn New Jersey residents of 'door-kicking' challenge on TikTok

Anthony Johnson has the latest on a dangerous challenge emerging on TikTok.

NJ police warn residents of 'door-kicking' challenge on TikTok Anthony Johnson has the latest on a dangerous challenge emerging on TikTok.

NJ police warn residents of 'door-kicking' challenge on TikTok Anthony Johnson has the latest on a dangerous challenge emerging on TikTok.

NJ police warn residents of 'door-kicking' challenge on TikTok Anthony Johnson has the latest on a dangerous challenge emerging on TikTok.

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are warning residents about a dangerous "door-kicking" challenge emerging on TikTok.

Videos posted to the social media platform suggest that the challenge is happening across the country.

The challenge encourages people to kick at doors of homes and businesses while being filmed, and then post the videos online.

The pounding on the front door can be frightening, leaving residents and their pets startled.

"My dog starts running downstairs because he hears a banging sound that's insanely loud," said East Orange resident Amanda Gross.

She says the damage to her home cost her hundreds of dollars.

"To have my mom spend an extra $700 because it was a challenge... what was the challenge? To scare us to death? Because that's pretty pathetic," she said.

East Orange police have put out an advisory, warning residents that his is an ongoing trend.

They say it's dangerous, and in addition to significant property damage, could also lead to injuries to the person committing the crime.

Police also warn that it is a serious misdemeanor crime that could lead to jail time and/or fines.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.