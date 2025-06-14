NYPD searching for suspect after 2 men critically injured during shooting at deli in Eastchester

EASTCHESTER, The Bronx (WABC) -- Two men are recovering after being shot at a deli in the Bronx.
The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. on Friday on Dyre Avenue in the Eastchester section of the Bronx. It is unclear whether the shooting happened inside or outside of the deli.
Upon arrival, police officers found a 40-year-old man shot in the neck and a 30-year-old man shot in the collarbone. First responders transported the victims to Jacobi Medical Center, where they are both listed in critical condition.
Officials say the suspect is a man wearing a t-shirt and black pants who fled the scene.
Authorities are now trying to determine the motive for the shooting.
