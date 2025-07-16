Demonstrators demand release of 20 workers from ICE custody after raid at Edison warehouse

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Many participated in a demonstration on Wednesday to call for the release of 20 workers who were taken into ICE custody during a raid at a warehouse in Edison, New Jersey.

The raid happened at the Alba Wine and Spirits Warehouse on July 8th.

Demonstrators say the workers are now being held in inhumane conditions at Dalaney Hall in Newark.

One family reported their loved one was forced to sleep on the floor for two nights.

"Our federal government with personnel and vehicles meant for border patrol and guns and dogs and armor. But they brought all that stuff up here to the border of Edison, New Jersey, on July 8," said Rev. Seth Kaper-Dale of Reformed Church of Highland Park.

Outrage and helplessness were heard in the voice of Rev. Seth Kaper-Dale, who went live on social media during an ICE raid last week.

"They threw me on the floor, marks right there.' 'You're freaking kidding me, they just did that right now?" he said in the video.

At the Reformed Church of Highland Park, a group of advocates vowed to fight for the workers arrested during the ICE enforcement action at a distribution facility on Saw Mill Pond Road in Edison.

"One of the families pictured here has been here 27 years. They've lived in this town for 16 years. They've worked at all the warehouses for 12 years," Kaper-Dale said.

ICE Newark and Customs and Border Patrol confirmed the agencies detained more than 100 people, arresting 20 of them from multiple South American countries, five of whom have already been deported.

"People came with big envelopes of just like birth certificates, of work permits, of copies of identification. But honestly, the way ICE was standing, trying to barricade us, not letting us through. They were not interested," Amanda Dominguez of New Labor said.

Alba Wines and Spirits said, "Temporary workers hired by third-party staffing agencies" were arrested and that it "maintains contractual agreements that require them to comply with all applicable laws including verifying employment eligibility."

The written statement also said, "Our hearts go out to them and their families during this incredibly difficult time, these are hardworking people, fundamental for the functioning of our country's infrastructure. "

"That's why we call to abolish ICE and let's make sure that all these warehouse owners are accountable to the employees they hire every day, who they profit and make millions off on their backs," said Carlos Dyer of Movimiento Cosecha NJ.

Assistant Secretary of US Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement in part, "These operations target illegal employment networks that undermine American workers, destabilize labor markets and expose critical infrastructure to exploitation."

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.