Crews working to repair 20-inch water main break in Edison, New Jersey

Crews are working to isolate the leak and make repairs after a water main break occurred in Edison, New Jersey.

Crews are working to isolate the leak and make repairs after a water main break occurred in Edison, New Jersey.

Crews are working to isolate the leak and make repairs after a water main break occurred in Edison, New Jersey.

Crews are working to isolate the leak and make repairs after a water main break occurred in Edison, New Jersey.

EDISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Crews are working to repair a large water main break that occurred overnight on Thursday in Edison, New Jersey.

Edison Mayor Sam Joshi says a 20-inch water main broke at 2505 Woodbridge Avenue around midnight.

Residents in the area currently have little to no water pressure.

Mayor Joshi says crews in the process of isolating the break before they can make repairs.

It's not clear how long it could take to fix the break.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.