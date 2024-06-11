Fire breaks out inside Elizabeth restaurant; 3 firefighters, 1 civilian injured

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Four people, including several firefighters, were injured after a fire broke out inside a restaurant in Elizabeth, New Jersey on Monday night.

Fire officials say the blaze started in the kitchen area of the restaurant.

Three firefighters and one civilian were injured.

The firefighters suffered heat exhaustion. It's unclear what the civilian suffered from.

Officials say 16 people were displaced, and the Red Cross is assisting those who need it.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

