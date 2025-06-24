Emergency repairs underway on I-287 in Morris County, NJ after roadway buckles in 2 locations

MORRIS COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Emergency repairs are underway on a major highway at two locations in Morris County, New Jersey, after the roadway buckled on Tuesday.

Officials say I-287 southbound has lane closures in two locations, one in Riverdale, and another in Montville, where the expansion of bridge joints caused the concrete roadway to buckle.

The right lane on I-287 southbound at mile post 52.6, which is south of Route 23 in Riverdale, is closed. The left and center lane remain open.

The left and center lanes on I-287 southbound at mile post 49.3, which is after the Brook Valley Road Bridge over I-287 in Montville, are closed. The right lane and shoulder are open, with traffic using the shoulder as a travel lane.

NJDOT crews were able to make temporary repairs to reopen the right lane and shoulder at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Officials say crews will continue to make repairs to the damaged roadways. They say it's not clear how long repairs may take.

They are advising motorists to use caution, and expect delays.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

