Empire State Building shines in green and white after Eagles NFC Chamionship win

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Empire State Building lit up in green and white after the Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship win over the Washington Commanders.
Philadelphia won 55-24 and will advance to Super Bowl LIX.
The Empire State Building account on X posted 'I'm sorry I have to do this'
In 2023, social media was sent into a complete frenzy after the Empire State Building lit up in green and white.
The Empire State Building posted 'Fly Eagles Fly' - with the New York Giants reposting saying 'I'm just here for the comments.'
