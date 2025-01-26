Empire State Building shines in green and white after Eagles NFC Chamionship win

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Empire State Building lit up in green and white after the Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship win over the Washington Commanders.

Philadelphia won 55-24 and will advance to Super Bowl LIX.

The Empire State Building account on X posted 'I'm sorry I have to do this'

In 2023, social media was sent into a complete frenzy after the Empire State Building lit up in green and white.

The Empire State Building posted 'Fly Eagles Fly' - with the New York Giants reposting saying 'I'm just here for the comments.'

