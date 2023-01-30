Empire State Building shines in Eagles colors following NFC Championship win

The Empire State building was in Eagles colors following the NFC Championship win.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Empire State Building was in Eagles colors on Sunday following Philadelphia's NFC Championship victory.

A photo was posted to the Empire State Building's Twitter account on Sunday with the caption 'Fly Eagles Fly' -- saying that the tower lights were in green and white to honor the Eagles' win.

New York sports fans were outraged and took to Twitter to comment.

The Empire State Building will also light up in either Cincinnati Bengals colors or Kansas City Chiefs colors following the AFC Championship game.

ALSO READ | NYPD addresses backlash over viral video of officers taken after Drake concert at the Apollo

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.