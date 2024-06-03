'Out' and 'The Advocate' Pride cover party celebrates LGBTQ+ and Allied Theater community

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- June is Pride Month, a celebration and acceptance of the LGBTQ community, and on Monday night in Chelsea, there will be no shortage of well-known celebrities at an event focused on Broadway.

The "cover party," put on by Equal Pride, the media company that publishes 'Out' and 'The Advocate' magazines, is a celebration of the new covers and the people that are featured on them.

Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Glassberg spoke to the editor of 'Out,' who talked about his publication and Monday night's event.

"The covers of 'Out' and 'The Advocate' are celebrations of two of its biggest stars right now Jonathan Groff and Wayne Brady. So, we're excited to have him here at the event and to really celebrate the Great White Way, this is really a community that uplifts LGBTQ folks. We'd love to see them," Reynolds said.

Reynolds says, 'Merrily We Rolled Along,' starring Jonathan Groff, and 'The Wiz,' starring Wayne Brady, are both must-see shows.

"When I saw Jonathan Merrily, I was gasping," Reynolds said. "I think he's a shoe in for the Tony -- knock on wood. Hopefully, our covers can help with the visibility of the show. But you know, they have sold out shows and I think 'The Wiz' as well is also a hit. So you know, we're so proud of both of them."

Pride Month is a celebration and also a time for advocacy for the LGBTQ community. It all culminates on June 30.

Our own Sam Champion will emcee Monday night's event, but he's also hosting the New York City Gay Pride March.

Lauren Glassberg will host along with him.

Coverage of the parade kicks off on Channel 7 at 12 p.m. on June 30.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.