Bribery, fraud investigations grow after mayor's top aide subpoenaed

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It has been four days since a five-count indictment was unsealed outlining several charges New York City Mayor Eric Adams now faces.

Adams is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for a conference. That's when the public could learn when this trial against the sitting mayor could get underway.

Meanwhile, the defense says they'll be filing a motion to dismiss the case altogether.

Adams has told his constituents that he plans to continue governing the city as he hopes to fight the federal charges accusing him of crimes from bribery, wire fraud and accepting improper campaign donations.

He went before a judge on Friday for his arraignment, where he pleaded not guilty maintaining his innocence.

Over the weekend, Adams found himself reaching out to his base of supporters during a faith-filled weekend. He appeared before several congregations and even received a standing ovation at Emmanuel Presbyterian Reformed Church. The mayor gave remarks at an installation service of a new reverend at a Queens church. There, he wasn't confronted with allegations but was showered with prayers and support. While many call for the mayor's resignation, there is no sign that he is planning to step down anytime soon.

"While the attorneys handle the due process, I'm going to handle the managing of this city that is what I said over and over again from the day I was elected. I'm going to manage this city and we have been successful and I'm excited to continue to do for the people of this city," Adams said.

On Monday, the mayor will attend a promotion ceremony with the sanitation department; and then at noon, the mayor will be over in Flushing Meadows Queens for a public safety and infrastructure announcement.

ALSO READ: Debate emerges over whether Eric Adams should resign as mayor of New York City

CeFaan Kim has more on the political fallout of Mayor Adams' indictment.

