Eric Adams set to launch reelection campaign in NYC mayoral race

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Things are heating up in the New York City mayoral race.

Mayor Eric Adams is getting ready to launch his reelection campaign as an independent.

He'll face off in November against Zohran Mamdani who is fresh off a mayoral primary win for the Democratic party.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo could also run as an independent.

Assembly member Mamdani made national headlines stunning the former governor in the primary, which was his first big test as he continues his bid for City Hall.

Thursday, his next opponent, Mayor Adams, is expected to announce his reelection bid for another four years leading the city.

Adams' latest bid comes after his federal corruption case was dropped, putting an end to his legal jeopardy, after being indicted for bribery, conspiracy, and campaign finance violations.

But what is in jeopardy at this point is his job. The big question this morning, do voters favor Mayor Adams, or, is there a lack of trust?

Do they believe he can lead the city for another four years and vote for him this November?

Mayor Adams wasted no time speaking out against the 33-year-old Democratic socialist following the primary. It's clear this will be a fight to the finish line.

"He doesn't understand the power of government and how you must make sure you improve the economy, raise the standard of living. And this is something that we've done," Adams said.

"This is someone who has put his thumb on the scale against working class New Yorkers," Mamdani said. "We need someone who will actually use every tool to provide relief to those same New Yorkers."

Mayor Adams will formally make his announcement at noon.

Meantime, the primary is expected to be certified by July 15.