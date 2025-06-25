1-on-1 with Zohran Mamdani after stunning election night

More on Zohran Mamdani and the race for NYC mayor on "Up Close with Bill Ritter" on Sunday at 11 a.m. on Channel 7

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Fresh off claiming victory in the Democratic mayoral primary, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani sat down for a one-on-one conversation with Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old self-described Democratic Socialist from Queens has declared victory over former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who conceded Tuesday night.

Mamdani went from being a relatively unknown state lawmaker to the presumptive Democratic nominee for New York City Mayor in just a matter of months.

Now he faces the prospect of an equally challenging task: Defeating Mayor Eric Adams and a Republican opponent - and maybe even Cuomo again - in the general election, while fending off critics who argue he is too far to the left.

Bill asked Mamdani about facing Mayor Adams in November.

"When I started this race, I thought I was running against Eric Adams. And in many ways, I was prepared for it," he said. "He has exacerbated a cost-of-living crisis. He raised the rent on more than 2 million New Yorkers by 9%. He increased water bills to the highest they've been in 13 years, and he sided with Con Edison when they wanted to increase gas and electric bills by $65 a month. This is someone who has put his thumb on the scale against working in middle-class New Yorkers. We need someone who will actually use every tool to provide relief to those same New Yorkers."

Mamdani was also critical of Adams' alliance with President Donald Trump.

"We've been told time and again that through his collaboration, he could protect our city. But we do not see that protection. We've seen $80 million taken out of a city bank account. We've seen New Yorkers being disappeared and detained, whether in their apartment building, lobby or when they're going for a regular check-in at Federal Plaza," Mamdani.

Ultimately, Mamdani said he's "wedded to the future of this city."

"I will not wither and I will not relent," he said. "I am committed as I was on that first day, to a city for every New Yorker, where all of us belong, where all of us can afford."

