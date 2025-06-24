Primary Day: All eyes on race for New York City mayor

Andrew Cuomo and Zohran Mamdani are considered the front-runners in the Democratic primary. Polls close at 9 p.m.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Election Day polls are open in New York City on Tuesday as voters choose the Democratic candidate for NYC mayor.

The Board of Elections prepared for the extreme heat at over 1,000 polling sites by distributing fans and making sure voters have access to water.

As of 6:00 p.m., more than 830,000 people have voted in the primary, according to the New York City Board of Elections. That figure includes nearly 385,000 early voters.

The results could mark a comeback for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, almost five years after he resigned from the governorship amidst multiple controversies - or the ascendance of a self-described Democratic Socialist state Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani, who has gained traction in the race.

To complicate matters, there are 11 candidates are on the ballot and the primary is using ranked-choice voting, which has resulted in some candidates cross-endorsing one another to lower the chances for a Cuomo win.

Cuomo voted at a poll on the East Side with his daughters and was in good spirits. He told Eyewitness News that picking up the nomination would mean getting the city back on track.

"I'm feeling good, it all comes down to today and people have to vote, if you look at history, when people don't vote, or only a small number of people vote, that's when you get outcomes that the majority of people disapprove of," Cuomo said. "So vote, voting is your voice and if you want the city to change, the way you change the city is by voting."

Mamdani was up bright and early for his closing argument in Astoria, Queens, for what he is calling a "Dawn of a New Day."

"I begin the final day of this primary the way that so many New Yorkers do-up early and hungry for a better future for this city," said Mamdani. "We are approaching the dawn of a new era in New York City. We are turning the page on the corrupt politics of the past that made this the most expensive city in the United States of America."

The other candidates running in the primary against Cuomo and Mamdani also made their final pushes with voters on Tuesday.

Comptroller Brad Lander was out shaking hands with voters at a subway station in Downtown Brooklyn. He and Mamdani have cross-endorsed each other in an effort to slam the brakes on Cuomo's comeback bid.

"The number one goal was to add votes together that block Andrew Cuomo, so that we don't wind up with a corrupt abusive, bitter sour politics of the past," Lander said.

Scott Stringer was out and about to get in front of voters on the Upper West Side as he too hopes that his messaging resonated with voters. He said he was bracing for a long night ahead.

"My sense is that the results are going to be unclear tonight and we could have a very robust general election, so we're going to have to wait and see it really depends on turnout," Stringer said.

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams also hit the pavement in Queens to talk to voters in the heat. She is also hoping to block a Cuomo return.

"I am a wife and a mother and a grandmother," Adams said. "I don't want my children leaving New York because they cannot afford to live here."

The candidate chosen in the primary will face the incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who was elected as a Democrat but has chosen to run as an Independent.

Adams cast his ballot on Tuesday morning in Brooklyn but said he did not vote for any of the primary candidates, and instead wrote himself in five times.

"The real race is in November, I will see everyone in November," Adams said after voting at P.S. 81 in Bedford Stuyvesant.

The Democratic winner will also face Republican Party nominee Curtis Sliwa, founder of the anti-crime patrol group the Guardian Angels, in the general election.

Polls are open until 9:00 p.m.

