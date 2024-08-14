Funeral home in Englewood searching for relatives of woman who died in nursing home in July

Toni Yates has the latest on the search for family of woman who died in nursing home.

Toni Yates has the latest on the search for family of woman who died in nursing home.

Toni Yates has the latest on the search for family of woman who died in nursing home.

Toni Yates has the latest on the search for family of woman who died in nursing home.

ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A funeral home in New Jersey has a mystery on their hands: who is Carmela Polimeni?

Perhaps her family would be able to say, but so far, no one can find anyone related to Polimeni who died in July at a health care facility in Cresskill.

"Looking at her reminds me of my great grandmother," said the owner of Eternity Funeral Services, Aree Booker.

Eternity Funeral Services in Englewood has had her remains in its custody since her death, and has been searching for next of kin.



"Phone numbers were disconnected. Phone numbers we were unable to get in contact with, including in Italy," Booker said.

What is known is that Polimeni lived for decades at The Glenwood retirement housing in Leonia. She had been treated a few times at a Care One rehabilitation facility in Cresskill where she passed away.



"To see someone at a nursing facility, I believe she was there for two or three weeks, and for no one to come visit her. It's a sad situation," Booker said.

The funeral home posted a notice in newspapers asking for help finding possible relatives.

While no one has come forward, there has been an outpouring of phone calls from strangers, asking to help, saying they would attend if there were services.

American authorities are reaching out to Italy, where she may have a nephew or a niece.

In the meantime, the funeral home is accepting donations, hoping to be able to give Carmela Polimeri a funeral mass and her own gravesite and headstone.

Eternity Funeral Services says when arrangements are made, they will post it on their website.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.